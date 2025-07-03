Celebrate World Pepper Rice Day at Pepper Lunch: BOGO Beef Pepper Rice Deal Today

Have you enjoyed a dining experience at Pepper Lunch? They have 540 locations across 17 countries, and they'll be celebrating "World Pepper Rice Day" at the location in Pinellas Park!

To celebrate today, July 3 — the day the company was founded more than 30 years ago — every Pepper Lunch restaurant will offer Buy One, Get One Free Beef Pepper Rice for one day only.

The company’s signature dish starts with certified Angus beef, fragrant rice, fresh corn, green onion, flavorful pepper spread, and cracked pepper, all served on a 500-degree skillet. Guests’ season, sauce, and cook it themselves, and it stays hot the entire meal.

Pepper Lunch is located at 4699 Park Blvd in Pinellas Park. For more information, visit PepperLunchRestaurants.com or call (727) 683-6314.