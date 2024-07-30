Celebrate World Oyster Day with Tampa Bay Watch!

Tampa Bay Watch invites you to celebrate World Oyster Day with them!

On Monday, August 5 from 9am - noon, you can pick up your very own vertical oyster garden (VOG) and enjoy oyster-themed crafts with the whole family!

It's all happening at Tampa Bay Watch — located at 3000 Pinellas Bayway S in Tierra Verde — and the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center on the St. Pete Pier.

Through their Shells for Shorelines program, Tampa Bay Watch uses recycled oyster shells from various restaurants around Tampa Bay to foster new ecosystems.

One of those restaurants is the Tides Market in Safety Harbor! In honor of World Oyster Day, they're offering $1 oysters all day on August 5, plus they'll be donating 50% of all happy hour oyster sales from August 5-11.

For more information, visit TampaBayWatch.org.