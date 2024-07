Celebrate the Fourth of July at the St. Pete Pier! It runs from 4 - 10pm on Thursday, July 4.

There will be fun activities for all, including the fourth annual St. Pete Pier Run, Craft Beer Garden, Uncle Sam's Market, Family Fun Zone, Food Trucks & Vendors, Live Music on the Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage, roaming entertainers, and so much more!

Fireworks start at 9pm and will be visible from the entire downtown waterfront.

For more information, visit TheFourthStPete.com.