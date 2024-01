Celebrate six years of Imagine Museum at their sixth anniversary Fire and Light Celebration!

Mix and mingle with over two dozen international glass artists, enjoy live music by Carl Amundson, indulge in mouth-watering appetizers and refreshing drinks, and marvel at Imagine Museum's spectacular collection.

The Fire and Light Celebration is happening on February 3 from 6:30-8:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fireandlightstpete.com.