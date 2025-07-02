Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month: Free FroZEN Fridays and Sweet Treats

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is celebrating ice cream in July with easy home meals, brought to you by the National Frozen &amp; Refrigerated Foods Association.
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

As summer temperatures rise, there’s one treat that instantly cools us off and brings joy to people of all ages—ice cream. This July, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is celebrating National Ice Cream Month as Easy Home Meals launches its exciting new campaign, “Find Your FroZEN."

The campaign, brought to you by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), invites ice cream lovers to explore everything from timeless classics to modern twists, ensuring there’s a frozen favorite for everyone aged 8 to 80.

Every Friday in July just got a little sweeter with the introduction of Free FroZEN Fridays! This fun promotion allows fans nationwide to enjoy a complimentary ice cream or novelty treat. Participating is simple:

  1. Sign up at Try.GoToAisle.com/FroZENFriday.
  2. Purchase a qualifying frozen treat from a participating brand.
  3. Submit your receipt via text to the provided number for quick reimbursement within 24–48 hours.

Today, Sherri French shared some delicious frozen favorites to inspire families to whip up delightful summer meals. With ice cream creations and fun recipes, this July promises to be filled with sweet memories and togetherness.

For more summer recipes, promotions, and frozen inspiration, visit EasyHomeMeals.com, your ultimate resource for real food, real fun, and real frozen flavor. Follow @MomHint on Instagram or TikTok to stay updated on FroZEN Fridays and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com