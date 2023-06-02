Watch Now
Celebrate National Candy Month: What are Americans' Favorite Summer Treats?

June is National Candy Month! We're learning what the top treats are this summer, according to a recent survey from The National Confectioners Association.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 02, 2023
June is National Candy Month, and there is no better way to kick off the summer than by embracing this month-long celebration that's gaining momentum with retailers and consumers nationwide.

Chocolate and candy enhance summertime traditions and experiences, like going to the beach, embarking on a road trip, going camping, or enjoying an outdoor concert. These activities are all a fun part of the summer season, and – according to the National Confectioners Association – 81% of consumers say that chocolate and candy are a fun part of life.

We're breaking down what are Americans' favorite summer treats and candy flavors!

For more information, visit NationalCandyMonth.com.

