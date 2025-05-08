Celebrate Mother’s Day: Gifts Ideas from Lifestyle Expert Brooke Young

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Benevolence LA & Brushmo

Mother’s Day is May 11th! Lifestyle expert Brooke Young joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some great gifts and must-haves for moms.

Benevolence LA’s elegant 14k gold-plated Mama Necklace celebrates motherhood with a delicate spaced-letter design perfect for everyday wear. Crafted for comfort and durability, this dipped (never just colored) necklace won’t tarnish or turn skin green. It’s adjustable 16+2" fit suits any neckline, is nickel-free and style makes it perfect for layering. It’s a thoughtful gift for Mother’s Day, baby showers, or any occasion celebrating the strength and love of every mama. You can find these stunning necklaces at Target and Walmart. Also available on Amazon and the brand website (BenevolenceLA.com).

Brushmo’s new Super Sonic Toothbrush offers a personalized brushing experience with 5 brushing modes, 3 color options, and 4 specialized brush heads. It's compatible with most click-on brush heads so you can simply click on a new brush head once you notice your bristles fade. What’s Inside the Box? 1 rechargeable electric toothbrush handle, 4 click-on Brushmo brush heads (Plaque Control, Whitening, Gum Care Sensitive, and Total Clean), and a USB type-C charger with a power adapter. The Brushmo Super Sonic Toothbrush can be found on the brand website (Brushmo.com) or Amazon.