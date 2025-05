Celebrate Mother's Day at Bavaro's! They'll be offering a delicious lunch special featuring their exquisite panuozzo. This wood-fired Neapolitan panini comes in three delectable varieties to delight every palate, priced at just $15 each.

To make the day even more special, moms dining at Bavaro’s will enjoy a complimentary glass of Santino wine, the perfect pairing for these flavorful paninis.

For more information, visit BavarosPizza.com.