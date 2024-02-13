Watch Now
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Big Easy in Ybor City Today!

Posted at 8:54 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 08:54:36-05

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Big Easy in Ybor City! Enjoy the food and drink of New Orleans all day with specials including seafood boils, étouffée, and andouille corndogs along with all the favorites they have every day.

Starting at noon, they'll have an oyster shucking station featuring Florida's own Iroc oysters from the Indian River in New Smyrna Beach, along with a few other fresh selections.

At 5pm, you'll be taken on a musical journey led by USF's Allyssa Jones with Blue Mood, Schaff-Wall Collective, In The Pocket, and Stampede Brass Band. The bands and singers will be weaving in and out to create a unique experience as Allyssa tells the story of New Orleans music.

The Big Easy Bar is located at 1704 E 7th Avenue in Ybor City. For more information, visit TheBigEasyBar.com.

