Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With This Easy Recipe From the Chef & the Baker

We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Chef and the Baker!
Chef Rosana shares her recipe for Arroz con Pollo:
Servings: 4 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 lbs Chicken pieces or Chicken thighs
- 3/4 Cup Olive Oil, divided
- ¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 Tbsp Adobo, divided
- 2 Tbsp Sazon, divided
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- ½ red bell pepper, diced, optional
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup sofrito
- ¼ cup capers or chopped olives, optional
- ¼ cup tomato sauce, optional
- 3 cups of rice, long or medium grain
- Cilantro, for garnish, optional
- Avocado, for garnish, optional
- Kosher salt, to taste
Procedure
- Marinate the chicken with ¼ cup olive oil, apple cider vinegar, 1 Tbsp adobo, 1 Tbsp sazon & salt to taste. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.
- Preheat at medium heat, a rice pot or pan. Add ¼ cup olive oil. Add chicken pieces until the bottom of the pan is covered but not overcrowded. Brown the pieces on both sides for approximately 10 minutes. You may need to brown the chicken in batches. Once both sides are browned, remove chicken pieces and set aside for later. Control the heat to make sure the chicken does not burn and to prevent burnt pieces at the bottom of the pan.
- To the same pan, add ¼ cup olive oil, onion and garlic. Saute until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.
- Add sofrito, the remaining sazon and adobo. Add capers and bell pepper if using. Add tomato sauce if using.
- Add rice and coat in the rice base. Add browned chicken pieces. Cover with water and up to ½ inch above the rice. Simmer until water is slightly absorbed. Cover and let steam until rice is tender and all water is absorbed. Serve with cilantro and avocado, optional.
For more information, visit ChefAndTheBaker.com.