Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Celebrate Fourth of July with Hatfield

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares why you should be celebrating the Fourth of July with Hatfield®, and also some recipes perfect for your BBQ!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

Hatfield is committed to one simple idea: Better care. Better pork. That means doing things the right way—from how they care for their animals to how they craft the delicious pork products you serve at your table. French explains that for Hatfield, it’s not just about making great-tasting pork—it’s about being accountable. To their animals, their farmers, and to you, the customer.

Hatfield has been a family-owned company for more than 125 years, and pork is the only thing they do. They only work with farmers who share their commitment to animal well-being—how animals are fed, housed, and treated really matters to them. All of their pork comes from pigs that are crate-free during gestation. It’s better for the animals, and it’s better for the families they serve.

To help you celebrate, French shares two incredible recipes that highlight the superior flavor of Hatfield pork:

You can find Hatfield products at your local grocery store and explore more recipes online at SimplyHatfield.com.

