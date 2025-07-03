Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrate Christmas in July: Hallmark's 'Christmas at Sea' Premieres July 7

Celebrate Christmas in July with Hallmark and an all-star lineup of your favorite Hallmark stars as they set sail in the new original documentary series, 'Christmas at Sea'.
Celebrate Christmas in July with Hallmark and an all-star lineup of your favorite Hallmark stars as they set sail in the new original documentary series, Christmas at Sea.

The four-part limited series captures the joy, connection, and community that define the Hallmark fan experience, as it follows passionate superfans aboard Hallmark’s inaugural Christmas Cruise from Miami to Nassau.

We're talking about what you can expect with three of the stars — Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker, and Wes Brown.

Christmas at Sea premieres Monday, July 7 at 8pm on Hallmark Channel and streams the next day on Hallmark+.

