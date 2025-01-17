Watch Now
Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City Serves Authentic Sicilian Cuisine

Casa Santo Stefano is in its fifth year of operations in historic Ybor City, serving Sicilian cuisine that honors the original Italian immigrants to Tampa.
Sous chef Enzo Pardo shows us how to make Pasta Alla Norma, which is Sicily's most popular pasta dish. It's made with casarecce pasta fried eggplant, house-made tomato sauce, garlic, and grated ricotta salata cheese.

Casa Santo Stefano is also taking part in the upcoming Italian Heritage Celebration. It's happening on Sunday, February 2 from noon - 5pm at 3315 W Lemon Street in Tampa. For more information, visit PiazzedItalia.TicketSpice.com/Italian-Heritage-Celebration.

Casa Santo Stefano is located at 1607 N 22nd Street in Tampa. For more information, visit CasaSantoStefano.com or call (813) 248-1925.

