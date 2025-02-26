Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City Hosting Its First Sicilian Carnevale

Casa Santo Stefano, now in its fifth year of operation in Tampa's historic Ybor City, is hosting its first Sicilian Carnevale! It's a celebration of food, fun, and festivities leading up to Lent.

Casa Santo Carnevale in Sicily is a centuries-old tradition, a feast of abundance and binge eating before the Lenten fasts. There are parades of paper mache floats and celebrations for more than a week leading up to Ash Wednesday.

Casa Santo Stefano in Tampa's Ybor City, housed in a former macaroni factory, honors the Sicilians who emigrated to the area and brought their food traditions with them.

The Carnevale menu at Carnevale runs now through March 4 and features decorations, face painting, balloon animals, magi,c and a variety of traditional Sicilian foods like ricotta-filled cannoli and Arancini Al Burro. Arancini are traditional teardrop-shaped antipasti of fried saffron risotto balls combined with fresh mozzarella and prosciutto and served with our fresh house-made tomato sauce.

For more information, visit CasaSantoStefano.com.