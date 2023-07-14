Watch Now
Carnivorous Plant Pop-Up Sale Happening at MOSI This Weekend

This Saturday, there will be a carnivorous plant sale pop-up at the Museum of Science &amp; Industry (MOSI), featuring pitcher plants, sundews, butterworts, and the infamous Venus Flytrap!
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 08:30:34-04

It's being put on by Tampa author and carnivorous plant nurseryman Kenny Coogan. He'll be there to share the murderous qualities of these wicked plants!

These plants use appealing scents, leaves, and sticky fluids to trap and imprison insects. Digestive fluids then absorb the prey giving the plant its nutrients. Many of these plants can be grown at home in the backyard, in rain gardens, or in some cases on the windowsill.

Kenny Coogan has a Master’s Degree in Global Sustainability and is passionate about Florida’s wildlife and plants.

Coogan's newest book "Florida's Carnivorous Plants" will also be available for purchase at the pop-up sale. Florida has dozens of native species of carnivorous plants––more than any other state in the United States!

The carnivorous plant pop-up sale is happening on Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at MOSI. General admission is required.

For more information, visit KennyCoogan.com.

