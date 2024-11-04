Caregivers are the Heroes Among Us: Recognizing the Essential Role of Caregivers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. This segment is brought to you by Caregiver Action Network and sponsored by Lundbeck.

As our population ages, family health dynamics change, and healthcare complexities grow, the need for caregivers has never been greater. Yet, they often navigate their journeys in silence.

There are currently 53 million family caregivers in the U.S., providing unpaid care to loved ones. This number is projected to grow to 70 million by 2030 due to the aging population and an estimated 5.4 million youth caregivers in the U.S. are providing care to family members.

We're shining a spotlight on these remarkable individuals with Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of the Caregiver Action Network, and Judy Krieg, who has been a caregiver for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, visit CaregiverAction.org.