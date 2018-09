It’s no longer something that happens to someone else. Caregiving has arrived at the doorstep of every family in some form today. Be the first to witness eight new companies striving to improve how and what a challenges and solutions caregivers face today. Audience participation is encouraged. Your vote counts! Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs, hosted by AARP Florida and organized by REUNIONCare, Inc.

Attend the final pitch event to witness the new caregiver companies who finished the accelerator program. https://www.caregiveraccelerator.com/pitch/