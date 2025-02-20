Cancer Prevention Month: Understanding Genetic Risk Factors for Cancer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: 23andMe

February is Cancer Prevention Month, and the perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of genetic testing in understanding cancer risk factors. Up to ten percent of all cancers are due to inherited genetic variants passed down through families, but most people with these variants don’t know they have them.

Matthew Knowles, known for his successful career in the music industry and as the father of Beyoncé, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. His diagnosis led him to explore his genetic makeup, and he discovered he carried a BRCA2 variant—an inherited genetic variant that significantly increases the risk of developing certain cancers, including breast cancer. Since his diagnosis, Knowles has been an outspoken advocate for genetic testing, particularly within the African American community, which is often underrepresented in discussions of genetic risk and cancer prevention.

We're talking with Knowles and Ruth Tennen from 23andMe about the importance of genetic testing in understanding cancer risk factors.

For more information, visit 23andMe.com.