Can Foil Hold Marbles? Discovering Buoyancy Science on This MOSI Monday!

Can a flimsy piece of foil hold a pile of heavy marbles? With a little science and smart design, you'll be surprised what floats!

Janet White, director of education at MOSI, explains that boats float because of buoyancy, which is an upward force from the water that pushes against the weight of the boat. Even though marbles are heavy, if the boat pushes enough water aside (displaces water), it can stay afloat. Think about why a heavy cruise ship doesn't sink--it's all about the shape and how much water it displaces.

A great challenge at home is for kids to experiment with different boat shapes and make predictions about which shape will hold more marbles before sinking. You are now doing the engineering process of building, testing, and improving your design based on the results.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.