Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

CAN Community Offering Free Tests This National HIV Testing Day

Today, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day. CAN Community Health will be offering free tests at several Walgreens locations in Tampa BAY.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 09:10:42-04

Today, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day. CAN Community Health will be offering free tests at several Walgreens locations across the Bay Area.

You can find them at the Walgreens located at:

  • 2115 E Hillsborough Ave B, Tampa, FL 33610
  • 9202 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
  • 1860 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
  • 930 8th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221
  • 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234
  • 15180 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287
  • 805 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904

First observed in 1995, HIV Testing Day encourages everyone to get tested for HIV, know their status and find treatment or prevention resources near them.
For more information, visit CANCommunityHealth.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com