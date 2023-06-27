CAN Community Offering Free Tests This National HIV Testing Day

Today, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day. CAN Community Health will be offering free tests at several Walgreens locations across the Bay Area.

You can find them at the Walgreens located at:



2115 E Hillsborough Ave B, Tampa, FL 33610

9202 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

1860 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

930 8th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221

1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234

15180 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287

805 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904

First observed in 1995, HIV Testing Day encourages everyone to get tested for HIV, know their status and find treatment or prevention resources near them.

For more information, visit CANCommunityHealth.org.