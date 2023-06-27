CAN Community Offering Free Tests This National HIV Testing Day

Today, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day. CAN Community Health will be offering free tests at several Walgreens locations across the Bay Area.
You can find them at the Walgreens located at:
- 2115 E Hillsborough Ave B, Tampa, FL 33610
- 9202 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
- 1860 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- 930 8th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221
- 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234
- 15180 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287
- 805 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904
First observed in 1995, HIV Testing Day encourages everyone to get tested for HIV, know their status and find treatment or prevention resources near them.
For more information, visit CANCommunityHealth.org.