Calling All Tampa Couples: Tie the Knot Ybor Is Your One-Stop for Wedding Planning

Soon-to-be brides and grooms, listen to this! We're talking about a one-stop shop to help you plan for the big day!
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 31, 2023
Planning a wedding has never been easier, or more fun! The third annual Ybor Tie the Knot Event is coming up next month.

Spend the afternoon exploring six iconic venues in an immersive bridal and event experience. The best of Tampa’s wedding industry will be showcasing their incredible talents creating a day full of inspiration and fun.

Your ticket includes light bites and cocktail samples at every venue and free transportation on the Jolley Trolley between the six venues, a tote bag, and a chance to win a honeymoon!

It's happening on Thursday, August 24 from 5 - 9 p.m. For more information, visit TieTheKnotYbor.com.

