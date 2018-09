Toast to new traditions at Bier Fest, an all-new event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, weekends from August 25 through September 16, including Labor Day. In blending the local Tampa Bay craft scene with Florida’s best thrill rides, Bier Fest creates a unique food and beer celebration.

Busch Gardens Bier Fest Weekends, including Labor Day 8/26-9/16 10am-8pm Included with park admission, food and drinks can be purchased additionally