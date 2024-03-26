Busch Gardens Annual Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series Returns

Embark on a tantalizing world of taste as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay kicks off its annual Food & Wine Festival.

Promising a delectable fusion of culinary delights and thrilling entertainment, the festival is set to captivate guests each weekend through May 19.

You can sample culinary delights and dynamic wine and drink pairings from around the world -- South Africa, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Spain, France, Italy, and the USA.

For more information or to check out this year's menu and exciting concert lineup, visit BuschGardens.com/Tampa/Events/Food-and-Wine-Festival.