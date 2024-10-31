Burnout in the Workplace: Why Two-Thirds of Workers Are Reaching a Tipping Point

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Aflac

There are many serious issues facing American employees and employers. In fact, a revealing new survey shows that people are facing heightened levels of workplace stress and burnout, made worse by the rising cost of health care, financial vulnerability and worry about the future.

Patrice Washington, bestselling author of the financial series ‘Real Money Answers,’ joins us to discuss the results of the 2024-2025 Aflac WorkForces Report. This unique survey examines industry trends and the attitudes of American employers and employees regarding the state of health care benefits.

For more information, visit Aflac.com/AWR.