Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Budgeting Tips for the 2023 Holiday Shopping Season

An Affirm survey found nearly half of Americans plan to use Buy Now, Pay Later this holiday season. We're getting expert advice on how to balance financial responsibility with a joyful, worry-free holiday season.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 08:10:45-05

Entering another holiday season strained by inflation, many are opting for more flexible payment methods when it comes to purchasing gifts, travel, entertaining, and more.

Shoppers who prefer to pay in budget-friendly installments as opposed to paying in full for purchases at checkout now have another payment option that's been gaining traction over the last several years. Buy Now, Pay Later enables you to purchase your items right away and pay for them over time in a way that works best for your budget.

Affirm gives consumers the opportunity to regain financial control and make their holidays special—without worrying about a hefty credit-card bill with compound interest come January.

Erika White from Affirm joins us to discuss budgeting tips for the holidays and how to use buy now, pay later for holiday purchases.

For more information, visit Affirm.com.

