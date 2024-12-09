Broadway on the Bay Returns to the Mahaffey

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theatre

Broadway on the Bay is St. Pete's newest professional theater company. Founders Scott Difford and Heather Tepe met on Broadway in Matilda the Musical 10 years ago. After Broadway careers spanning more than 15 years, Scott and Heather moved to St. Pete in 2021. They fell in love with the arts and culture of this thriving city and decided to bring their experience to the Mahaffey Theater. Broadway on the Bay combines amazing local talent with Broadway veterans from around the country to produce local performances for audiences in St. Pete. Heather and Scott are putting their life savings into this show as the sole producers. They are also taking on most roles required to put on a show (director, choreographer, costume and set design, casting, etc.

"A Very Broadway Christmas" is Broadway on the Bay's 2nd annual holiday production in St. Pete. The show features Broadway Stars representing over 25 Broadway shows, a local ensemble of 16, the Pinellas County Center for the Arts Vox Nova Chamber Choir, live band, and Tampa's own America's Got Talent Semifinalist Pranysqa Mishra

Santa will be in the lobby of the theater for family photos. There are child priced tickets available and 15% off all seats for a limited time.

Broadway on the Bay A Very Broadway Christmas Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater Friday, Dec 20 at 4pm & 8pm Learn more at TheMahaffey.com Buy tickets online at Ticketmaster, or call (727) 300-2000

