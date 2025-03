Do you have a passion for fishing and want to make a difference in the lives of kids fighting cancer? Angling for Relief is looking for two new ambassadors!

This nonprofit uses fishing to bring joy and a sense of normalcy to children battling cancer. They offer "dry fishing kits" and put together fishing events for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

For more information, visit AnglingForRelief.org. The deadline to apply to the ambassador program is April 30.