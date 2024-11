Want to bring a farm-to-table experience to your Thanksgiving table? You can with the help of Timpano Hyde Park!

They're offering a Thanksgiving Family Takeout Dinner now through November 22. It includes:



Herb-Roasted Turkey

Whipped Potatoes

Cauliflower Casserole

Mixed Greens

Cranberry Compote

Gravy

For more information, visit TimpanoHydePark.com or call (813) 254-5870. Timpano is located at 1610 W Swann Avenue in Hyde Park Village.