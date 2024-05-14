Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Brick Dinos Roaring Into MOSI, Starting May 18

Embark on an adventure to the Jurassic and encounter dinosaurs up close, all ingeniously crafted from LEGO bricks! Brick Dinos roars into MOSI, starting May 18.
Posted at 7:47 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 07:47:40-04

Embark on an adventure to the Jurassic and encounter dinosaurs up close, all ingeniously crafted from LEGO bricks! Brick Dinos roars into MOSI, starting May 18.

Teaming up with a paleontologist, artists have meticulously brought to life some of the mightiest creatures to roam the planet. The creations range from amazing miniature scenes to a life-size encounter with a 12-foot-long raptor-like dinosaur called "Masiakasaurus."

This temporary exhibit is only here this summer, and is included with MOSI admission.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com