Brick Dinos Roaring Into MOSI, Starting May 18

Embark on an adventure to the Jurassic and encounter dinosaurs up close, all ingeniously crafted from LEGO bricks! Brick Dinos roars into MOSI, starting May 18.

Teaming up with a paleontologist, artists have meticulously brought to life some of the mightiest creatures to roam the planet. The creations range from amazing miniature scenes to a life-size encounter with a 12-foot-long raptor-like dinosaur called "Masiakasaurus."

This temporary exhibit is only here this summer, and is included with MOSI admission.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.