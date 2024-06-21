Watch Now
Breeze Airways is Flying to the Land of Lincoln

Advertiser: Breeze Airwas

Offering the popular service from Tampa to Springfield . The route runs Mondays and Fridays through the first week in September Perfect for a summer weekend getaway to see “The Land of Lincoln” It was the hometown of the 16th president of the U.S. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Lincoln’s Tomb Lincoln Home National Historic Sites.

Ask for the new trading cards now available! For more information and to book your next flight visit BreezeAirways.com

