Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Breast Cancer Treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center

When facing breast cancer diagnosis, the data matters. Moffitt Cancer Center is dedicated to education and transparency so that each patient may enter treatment with clarity, confidence and trust.
It's hard to go through life and not be affected by breast cancer — whether you or a loved one are diagnosed, it touches so many people's lives. The diagnosis is scary and you ask yourself so many questions — like have you caught it soon enough? What type is it? Is it an aggressive form?

Dr. Brian Czerniecki is the Chair of the Breast Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center. He joins us to share advice for patients.

For more information, visit Moffitt.org/BreastSurgery.

