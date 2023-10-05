Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Genetic Testing

A new Myriad Genetics survey revealed that breast density and family health history are two widely misunderstood breast cancer risk factors.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 07:49:41-04

A new Myriad Genetics survey revealed that breast density and family health history are two widely misunderstood breast cancer risk factors.

Half of U.S. women surveyed don’t know if breast density has anything to do with breast cancer risk and few women feel like they have all the medical information they need from their families.

Joining us to talk to us about these risk factors – and how genetic testing may help women understand their risk for breast cancer – is Dr. Brooke Frantz, a family medicine physician obstetrician at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic.

For more information, visit Myriad.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com