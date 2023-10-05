Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Genetic Testing

A new Myriad Genetics survey revealed that breast density and family health history are two widely misunderstood breast cancer risk factors.

Half of U.S. women surveyed don’t know if breast density has anything to do with breast cancer risk and few women feel like they have all the medical information they need from their families.

Joining us to talk to us about these risk factors – and how genetic testing may help women understand their risk for breast cancer – is Dr. Brooke Frantz, a family medicine physician obstetrician at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic.

