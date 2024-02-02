Brazilian Guitar Virtuoso Diego Figueiredo Performing at HCC Ybor This Sunday, Feb. 4

Tampa Jazz Club presents Grammy-nominated Brazilian guitar virtuoso Diego Figueiredo. The show is in the Mainstage Theatre at HCC Ybor on Sunday, February 4 at 3PM.

The Tampa Jazz Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting jazz in the Tampa Bay area. All proceeds go towards scholarships for high school students from Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties who plan on studying jazz performance or music education after they graduate.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaJazzClub.com.