Brand New Continuing Care Retirement Community: Convivial St. Petersburg is Coming Soon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Convivial St. Petersburg

Convivial St. Petersburg is a brand-new Continuing Care Retirement Community, currently being built. It will offer resort-style amenities, sophisticated residences, exquisite dining, and world-class wellness programs for seniors.

They've begun accepting reservations on their beautiful new apartments, offering bay and city views, all with the peace of mind for the future with a personalized continuum of care when needed.

For more information, visit RetireInStPetersburg.org.