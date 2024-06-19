Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Brain Balance

Over decades people and children have been dealing with ADHD, Anxiety, Dyslexia, and several other processing and learning disorders. For every person their circumstances are different with what they may be dealing with. At Brain Balance We offer personalized, DRUG-FREE, programs that are designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, from our holistic treatment by integrating nutritional/dietary guidelines, sensory motor training, academic activities, and more treating your child or you as a whole without the need of prescription drugs that may cause unwanted feelings.

At Brain Balance we help people of all ages - from children (2-9), teenagers (10-18), college age (18-24), young adults (24-30) , adults plus – we have no cut off age! Two of the most popular areas we address are ADHD and Anxiety but we have a wide range that we can manage from just children who are struggling or with behavioral issues to Autism Spectrum Disorder, Dyslexia, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and other learning and processing disorders.

For more information visit brainbalancecenters.com or call (813) 749-0872