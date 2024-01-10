Watch Now
Boxtops for Education Making it Easy to Support Students & Teachers

We're getting tips on how anyone – parents, friends, family, or neighbors — can get involved and support schools.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 08:59:54-05

According to a recent survey commissioned by Box Tops for Education, teachers are the most trusted individuals of influence in their community, following first responders, doctors, and nurses. Nearly half of respondents also strongly agreed that teachers are not celebrated enough.

With students now back in the classroom, we're discussing the need for equity in education. Emmy-nominated author, host, producer, MIT engineer expert & mom of two, Emily Calandrelli joins us with tips on how anyone – parents, friends, family, or neighbors — can get involved and support schools.

For more information, visit Boxtops4Education.com.

