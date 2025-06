Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Annessa Chumbley

Are you looking to get healthier this summer, while still enjoying those summery foods, without feeling heavy and bloated? Annessa Chumbley says to focus on what you can add to your meals, not take away!

For more information, visit LifewayKefir.com, DrinkOLIPOP.com, and follow Annessa on social media @AnnessaChumbleyRD!