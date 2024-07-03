Watch Now
Boom by the Bay Returns to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Tampa’s Downtown will sparkle with celebrations this Independence Day as Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay powered by TECO returns for 2024!
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 03, 2024

A delicious new all-American competition, the Apple Pie Throwdown, will join a ]lineup of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and—of course—fireworks!

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park serves as the headquarters for the Boom by the Bay festivities.

Mayor Jane Castor's Boom by the Bay powered by TECO begins at 4 p.m. on July 4 and admission is free.

For more information, visit BoomByTheBay.com.

