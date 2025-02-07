Book + Bottle, A DTSP community spot!

Book + Bottle
17 6th St N St. Petersburg, FL 33701 https://www.bookandbottlestpete.com/ [bookandbottlestpete.com] (727) 240-7448
February Events Info: Location is Book + Bottle for all of them! Valentine's Day Flower Arranging Workshop with The Roaming Petal: Sunday 2/9 10am-12pm; Ticket Price: $70 Private Reading Pajama Party: Monday 2/10 5:30pm-8:30pm; Ticket Price: $25 Self-Love Meditation + Journaling Workshop with Kristina Rich: Sunday 2/16 10am-12pm; Ticket Price: $35 Between the Arches Reading Series: A Love Letter to Florida with Readings from Gloria Muñoz, Tyler Gillespie, + Maria Ingrande Mora: Tuesday 2/18 6pm-8pm; Ticket Price: FREE Blind Tasting Battle: Wednesday 2/19 5:30pm-7pm; Ticket Price: $5 Glazed + Confused: A Dessert Wine Tasting Paired with Donuts: Monday 2/24 7pm-8:30pm; Ticket Price: $40 Humanitix Link (will take you to where you can sign up for all of our events): https://collections.humanitix.com/book-bottle-events