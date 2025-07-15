Bonnie-Jill Laflin: Pioneering Advocate for Veterans and Animal Welfare

Bonnie-Jill Laflin, a trailblazer as the first and only female scout in the NBA, has carved an impressive path not only in sports but also as a passionate advocate for U.S. veterans and animal welfare.

As the founder of the national nonprofit Hounds and Heroes and Horses, Laflin is dedicated to pairing rescue dogs with wounded warriors for therapy and service, along with connecting veterans to rescue horses for equine-assisted therapy.

Research shows that veterans suffering from PTSD can benefit significantly from animal companionship. Studies show that those partnered with service dogs experience an impressive 82% reduction in symptoms, while over 90% report better relationships and an enhanced quality of life. Equine-assisted therapy has also proved effective, leading to a 30-60% reduction in symptoms among veterans, fostering trust, confidence, and emotional regulation. Bonnie-Jill has seen these transformative effects firsthand through her nonprofit's work.

To learn more, visit HoundsAndHeroes.com.