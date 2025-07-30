Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts Brew Fest: Enjoy Craft Beer, Ciders, Cocktails & More at Amalie Arena

Bolts Brew Fest is back at Amalie Arena this Friday, August 1!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vinik Sports Group

The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing back everyone's favorite craft beer event — Bolts Brew Fest!

Amalie Arena will be filled with a sea of breweries! You'll be able to enjoy samples from dozens of local, national, and international brands. We're talking brews, ciders, seltzers, canned cocktails, wine, spirits, non-alcoholic options, and so much more!

It's all happening on Friday, August 1, starting at 6pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BoltsBrewFest.com.

