Blue Star Museums Offering Free Admission for Military Families

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families
Blue Star Families is hosting its Museum Celebration next week at the Tampa Bay History Center. It's happening Wednesday, July 17 from 11am - 1pm.
This celebration aims to increase awareness of the Blue Star Museums program and encourage military families to explore and connect with their local communities through enriching museum experiences
The Blue Star Museums program runs from now through Labor Day - September 2, offering free admission to participating museums for military families.
Blue Star Museums in the area include:
- Tampa Bay History Center
- Museum of Science & Industry
- Tampa Museum of Art
- Henry Plant Museum Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
- Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
- Florida Holocaust Museum
- Dali Museum
- Great Exploration's Children's Museum
- Imagine Museum
- Museum of Fine Arts
For more information, visit BlueStarFam.org.