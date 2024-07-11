Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Blue Star Museums Offering Free Admission for Military Families

Blue Star Families is hosting its Museum Celebration next week at the Tampa Bay History Center. It's happening Wednesday, July 17 from 11am - 1pm.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jul 11, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is hosting its Museum Celebration next week at the Tampa Bay History Center. It's happening Wednesday, July 17 from 11am - 1pm.

This celebration aims to increase awareness of the Blue Star Museums program and encourage military families to explore and connect with their local communities through enriching museum experiences

The Blue Star Museums program runs from now through Labor Day - September 2, offering free admission to participating museums for military families.

Blue Star Museums in the area include:

  • Tampa Bay History Center
  • Museum of Science & Industry
  • Tampa Museum of Art
  • Henry Plant Museum Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
  • Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
  • Florida Holocaust Museum
  • Dali Museum
  • Great Exploration's Children's Museum
  • Imagine Museum
  • Museum of Fine Arts

For more information, visit BlueStarFam.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com