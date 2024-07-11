Blue Star Museums Offering Free Admission for Military Families

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is hosting its Museum Celebration next week at the Tampa Bay History Center. It's happening Wednesday, July 17 from 11am - 1pm.

This celebration aims to increase awareness of the Blue Star Museums program and encourage military families to explore and connect with their local communities through enriching museum experiences

The Blue Star Museums program runs from now through Labor Day - September 2, offering free admission to participating museums for military families.

Blue Star Museums in the area include:



Tampa Bay History Center

Museum of Science & Industry

Tampa Museum of Art

Henry Plant Museum Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Florida Holocaust Museum

Dali Museum

Great Exploration's Children's Museum

Imagine Museum

Museum of Fine Arts

For more information, visit BlueStarFam.org.