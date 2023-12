Blue Star Families of the Tampa Bay Region join us to talk about how they're helping families of active-duty military and veterans.

They're also teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to host a special food distribution event this month. Stars Stripes and Holiday Wishes is happening on Wednesday, December 20. Register now at Eventbrite.com.

For more information on all of the amazing things Blue Star Families does in our community, visit BlueStarFam.org/Chapters/Tampa.