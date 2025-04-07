Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families

Military Appreciation Nourish the Service - We are hosting a holiday meal giveaway on MacDill AFB Wednesday, April 9th from Noon -3pm for our E6 and below. These events are targeted at helping with food insecurity in our youngest enlisted families. We will be giving away toys (for Easter baskets, spring birthdays, end of school year presents) household goods, hygiene items, and most importantly food. Our local farmers donated fresh potatoes, vegetables, fruit, and milk. MetMIn is providing shelf stable pantry items. With the help of the Community Hero Grant from the Lightning we are also able to provide Commissary gift cards and other food items. Serving 250 families which impacts over 1000 people.

For more information visit bluestarfam.org