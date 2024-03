One in four military families report food insecurity during their time in service. Blue Star Families is partnering with local groups to provide for those in need.

They're hosting the Nourish the Service event on March 20. They will provide 300 spring holiday meals, fresh fruit, and milk from local farmers, toys for spring holidays and birthdays, household goods, clothing, and some fun items for our furry friends.

For more information on Blue Star Families, visit BlueStarFam.org/Tampa.