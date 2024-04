April is the Month of the Military Child. To celebrate, Blue Star Families is closing down MOSI for a special event this week.

DandelionFest is happening Friday, April 12 from 6-8pm. For more information or to register, visit BlueStarFam.org/Tampa.

This event connects kids and families with a variety of programs and support available to help military children, youth teens and their parents thrive all while enjoying an evening at the MOSI.