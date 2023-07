Beloved Tampa Bay brand Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters is partnering with St. Pete’s Mother Kombucha.

Mother Kombucha will now be served in all Blind Tiger Coffee’s locations.

Kombucha is a fizzy, sparkling beverage made from green tea, full of probiotics and organic acids that promote good digestion and gut health.

For more information, visit BlindTigerCafe.com and MotherKombucha.com.