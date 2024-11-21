Watch Now
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals from Educational Gifts to the Best Beauty BOGO

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, so it's time to snag some incredible deals. Our friend Mickey Williams shares her favorite picks to get ahead of holiday shopping for the whole family - from educational gifts to the best beauty BOGO around!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

  • Reading Eggs: ReadingEggs.com
    • Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal: 64% OFF from November 29 - December 1
  • TRADE: DrinkTrade.com
    • Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal: $54 for three months, $108 for six months, $216 for one year
  • Luseta Haircare: LusetaBeauty.com

    • Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal happening from November 26 - December 5

      • 25% off sitewide CODE: BLK25
      • 30% off on orders over $75+ CODE: BLK30
  • Solawave: Solawave.co
    • Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal Buy One KIT Get One KIT Free
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

