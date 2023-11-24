Watch Now
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Holiday gifts for the whole family
Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 15:53:19-05

Every year, the hype around Black Friday and Cyber Monday can pose real challenges for anyone hoping to find the best deal, the most savings and the hottest new gifts. Yet, it’s still possible to come up with super selections for everyone on your gift list.

The founder of the TheGiftInsider.com Lindsay Roberts is here to help, sharing timely suggestions for making this a special holiday season. Lindsay is a mother of two and you’ve seen her doing gifting segments on all the networks. Lindsay loves sharing her gift-giving knowledge, and her passion for helping people shows in every interview.

MAKING $ENSE OF BLACK FRIDAY DEAL$:

VISUAL DELIGHTS – State-of-art gaming including ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’, ‘Crash Bandicoot’ plus VR innovation

TERRIFIC TECH –The new tech gifts designed for every home

JUST FOR MEN – Innovative must-haves for grooming & lifestyle

BUDGETING HOLIDAY BILLS – Learn how  to manage  holiday spending without going into debt

For more information visitTipsOnTV.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

