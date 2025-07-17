Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts Presents 'Legally Blonde JR' & Benefit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

The Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts continues to make a significant impact in the realm of arts education through its innovative programs like Class Acts, BAM! Fests, and summer camps. With a focus on enriching the lives of students, the foundation emphasizes the importance of arts education in developing creativity, critical thinking, and emotional expression in young learners.

This month, the foundation will showcase the hard work of its Theater & Technical Summer Campers with a spirited production of “Legally Blonde The Musical JR.” The performances are scheduled for July 25 and 26, providing an exciting platform for campers to showcase their talents and skills honed throughout the month.

In addition to the musical, a star-studded benefit concert featuring special guest Laura Bell Bundy is scheduled for July 18 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. This exclusive event will include a live Q&A session with the summer campers and performances of beloved songs from the "Legally Blonde" movie soundtrack. Campers from the Mahaffey's Class Acts program will join Bundy for a collaborative finale performance, creating a memorable experience for audiences.

For more information, visit TheMahaffey.com or call (727) 300-2000.